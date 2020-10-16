Colts close practice facility after positive tests for virus

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts say they have closed their practice facility after “several individuals” tested positive for COVID-19.
The Colts wrote on Twitter that the team will work remotely.
The team says “we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested positive for COVID-19.
The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests.”
The Colts add that “the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols.”
The Colts are scheduled to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
