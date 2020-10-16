2 more local Hoosiers die of COVID-19; 58 new cases reported in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports Friday 2,328 new coronavirus cases and 22 new deaths.
This brings the total in the Hoosier State to 143,495 confirmed cases and 3,654 COVID-19 related deaths.
The state map shows one new death in Warrick County and another death in Perry County.
According to the state map, there are 58 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County, 37 new cases in Dubois County, 24 new cases in Gibson County, 16 new cases in Warrick County, nine new cases in Pike County, eight new cases in Posey County, six new cases in Perry County, and three new cases in Spencer County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 5,225 cases, 48 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,302 cases, 22 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 1,790 cases, 60 deaths
- Perry Co. - 269 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 631 cases, 3 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 794 cases, 9 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 348 cases, 6 deaths
- Pike Co. - 303 cases, 9 deaths
