McGrath makes stop in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Senate candidate Amy McGrath made a campaign stop Friday in Madisonville.
The Democrat held a town hall voter meet and greet at the city park.
McGrath talked about fixing the healthcare system and making sure Kentucky families will have stable jobs in the future.
“Fixing health care getting prescription drug prices down make sure that we have the jobs and the future here educating our kids getting us the aid we need these are all things that I want to work on, and I know we can do it,” said McGrath.
She’s running against incumbent Republican Mitch McConnell, who made a stop in Henderson yesterday.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.