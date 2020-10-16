Hopkins Co. reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths; Green River District sees 84 new cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Friday, The Hopkins County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 related deaths and 19 new cases. They have had a total of 905 cases and 651 recoveries.
Hopkins County Currently has 213 active cases.
The Green River District Health Department reported 84 additional cases of COVID-19.
Of those new cases, 32 are in Henderson County, 23 are in Daviess County, 11 are in Union County, nine are in Webster County, six are in McLean County, and three are in Ohio County.
Green River health officials say they have had 4,400 total confirmed positive cases throughout the district. They say 3,539 people have recovered from the virus.
Right now, seven of our nine western Kentucky counties are in the “red” category, which means more than 25 per 100,000 are COVID-19 positive.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,729 cases, 24 deaths, 1,500 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 917 cases, 12 deaths, 820 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 905 cases, 41 deaths, 651 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 563 cases, 9 death, 474 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,157 cases, 22 deaths, 811 recovered
- Webster Co. - 267 cases, 5 death, 201 recovered
- McLean Co. - 125 cases, 2 death, 95 recovered
- Union Co. - 456 cases, 6 death, 368 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 103 cases, 1 death, 82 recovered
