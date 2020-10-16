Henderson businesses extend hours for scavenger hunt

“COVID has been a struggle, ya know. It’s scary for a lot of people. We do a lot of cleaning and sanitizing to make sure customers stay safe, so we are excited that downtown partnership is doing this event. It’s a scavenger hunt, so it doesn’t bring crowds. It’s kind of spaced out in between all of the businesses, so I think it’s a good safe event for everybody," Angie Goodwin, the owner of Landy Lane said.