Henderson businesses extend hours for scavenger hunt

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) -Downtown partnership in Henderson had a fun but safe event Friday night for the community and the small businesses.
Shoppers were out, going from store to store looking for a golden pumpkin.
A scavenger hunt set up to help out small businesses that may have been struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The businesses that were participating extended their hours for the hunt.
People who participated were encouraged to take pictures with the golden pumpkin, post on Facebook, and tag the business and Downtown Partnership.
Once the picture was posted you were automatically entered to win a $100 gift certificate to one of the merchants.
The business owner at Landy Lane says the pandemic has been hard on everyone so this was a great event to hold for all.
“COVID has been a struggle, ya know. It’s scary for a lot of people. We do a lot of cleaning and sanitizing to make sure customers stay safe, so we are excited that downtown partnership is doing this event. It’s a scavenger hunt, so it doesn’t bring crowds. It’s kind of spaced out in between all of the businesses, so I think it’s a good safe event for everybody," Angie Goodwin, the owner of Landy Lane said.
Downtown Partnership is planning other events similar to this for the holiday season.
