EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Morning lows sank to 33-degrees at Evansville and widespread frost was reported across the Tri-State. Clear skies will let the temp slip into the mid 30s again on Saturday morning, so frost likely. Sunny and brisk on Saturday with a high of 67. Clouds return and we’ll have daily chances for rain from Sunday through late next week. Temps will climb back into the mid 70s by the middle of next week.