EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday, Frost Advisory in effect until 9am. A cold front punched out the clouds and light rain. Clear and cold early with lows dipping into the low to mid-30′s. Sunny but chilly with highs in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s.
Scattered frost Saturday morning (Frost Advisory until 8am) with lows back in the mid-30′s under clear skies. Sunny and breezy with highs climbing into the upper 60′s. Sunday, mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon rain as high temps only reach the lower 60′s. A healthy rain will set-up Sunday night through Monday morning with up to 1/2 inch of rain possible.
