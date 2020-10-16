Forest Park QB named POTW following 3-TD outing

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - Forest Park quarterback Cooper Uebelhor was crowned as the Week 8 Touchdown Live Player of the Week with 10,253 votes.
“I never would’ve gotten to this point without my linemen,” Uebelhor said. “They allowed me to get the running yards that I wanted and the passing yards. They allowed me to do what I do best.”
The junior was 4-of-9 passing with 133 total yards and three touchdowns in Forest Park’s 49-6 victory over Pike Central.
“Cooper is really a three-year starter for us now,” Forest Park head coach Ross Fuhs said. “He started about game three of his freshman year, and just a junior - so he has obviously grown every week.”
“It was definitely nerve-wracking my freshman year,” Uebelhor said. “Over the years, with the help of the coach and the players, just helping me progress and getting way more confidence each and every day.”
Forest Park will have a tough test in the regular season finale.
The Rangers (6-2) host Southridge (8-0) in Ferdinand with a kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CST on Friday night.
