EVPL early voting starts Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There will be more early voting locations open come Monday.
You’ll be able to cast your ballot at some Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library locations.
EVPL officials say that’ll happen Monday through Friday for the next two weeks.
Five locations will be set up for it, including Central, McCollough, North Park, Red Bank, and Oaklyn branches.
That will be from noon to 6 p.m. each day.
Officials say those branches will be closed to in-person library services due to the amount of people expected to vote early.
EVLP’s curbside service will run instead from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
