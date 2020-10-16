Evansville Protestant Home has COVID-19 outbreak, 3 deaths

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Protestant Home President Paul Mayer confirmed they have 25 positive cases of COVID-19 among residents and 19 positive staff cases.
He says they’ve had three COVID-19 related deaths.
Mayer says all cases are from the same unit.
He says they have five staff members quarantined due to close contact situations outside of the facility.
As of three weeks ago, they had zero cases.
Mayer says they are supplementing the staffing shortage with nurses from outside companies including a company from Indianapolis.
