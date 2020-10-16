1 shot, 1 detained after Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say one person was shot Friday afternoon in Evansville.
It happened in the 1700 block of S. Fares Ave.
Police say an Evansville Land Bank representative was assaulted, and during the altercation, the Land Bank rep shot that person.
The city website shows “the Evansville Land Bank Corp. was formed in 2016 to demolish or rehabilitate dilapidated residential structures acquired through tax foreclosure or other methods, and return them to productive use.”
The Land Bank rep is currently at EPD headquarters talking to detectives.
