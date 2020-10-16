Christ Gospel Church’s food booth still successful despite no Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - When the Fall Festival was canceled due to COVID-19, many nonprofits worried that they would miss out on fundraising this year.
It may be hard to find the good in the midst of the pandemic, but that’s what happened at Christ Gospel Church during what would have been the week of the Fall Festival.
They joined a group of other food booths in Evansville by setting up and selling that great food they are known for.
After four days of selling their breads and apple dumplings, the church told us they were overwhelmed by the support they received.
“It made us feel very good," said Sharon Spicer, pastor at Christ Gospel Church. "They lined up, most people, everyone wore masks. They social distanced, it looked like. Everyone lined up all the way around our church. That was just exciting to see people supporting us.”
Booths like Christ Gospel’s raise money to help their church community and local charities, and they rely on that money from the Fall Festival every year.
As of now, the West Side Nut Club says a half-pot winner has not come forward. That winner would get half of the total, which was over $1.3 million, while the other half will go to area nonprofits.
