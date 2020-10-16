Boonville native medical student saves life with CPR

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Tri-State native is now a hero after helping save someone’s life.
Ian Parker is from Boonville and is a medical student at Ross University School of Medicine and is working in Miami.
In June, he and fellow student Muhammad Aboghanim were working out at a gym.
During the workout, Muhammad noticed a man who was running on a treadmill was now laying on his back - experiencing cardiac arrest.
The two medical students performed 45 minutes of CPR and successfully used an AED.
The man survived thanks to their life saving measures.
Parker says he’s humbled that his education was able to save this man’s life.
“We knew the skills it took to save this person. A complete stranger that, you know, we didn’t go to the gym prepared to do this. From what we’ve learned from both Ross and our previous experiences, we knew how to save this person, and it was an incredible feeling coming to terms with that,” said Parker.
Parker encourages everyone to take CPR lessons so they can help someone in a similar situation.
