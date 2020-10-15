Vanderburgh Co. Health Board votes for stricter COVID-19 restrictions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Board has voted to recommend tough new restrictions to stop of the recent surge of COVID-19 cases.
However, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke tells 14 News that he will not act on those recommendations at this time.
Instead, Mayor Winnecke said the city will proceed with his executive order, which takes effect Monday.
In a virtual meeting on Thursday afternoon, the Vanderburgh County Health Board voted to recommend social gatherings and indoor sporting events with no more than 50 people.
The board is also recommending 50% capacity for bars and restaurants. Bars would also be required to close at midnight.
The mayor’s executive order requires that any social gathering over 125 people must be approved by the Vanderburgh County Health Department. Mayor Winnecke says the data he’s received from the state does not support restrictions on bars and restaurants at this time.
In comparison, Stage 5 of Indiana’s “Back on Track” reopening plan allows social gatherings up to 500 people. Any gathering larger than this number would need to be approved by the local health department.
