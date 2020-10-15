Final day for 2020 Census response

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday is the final day to respond to the 2020 Census.
Evansville city officials are reminding residents that online and phone call responses will be available through 4:59 a.m. (CDT) on October 16.
They say paper responses must be postmarked by October 15.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke thanked the Complete Count Committee (CCC) Thursday morning for helping in the 2020 count.
“We appreciate the CCC for serving as local champions of the 2020 count,” said Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. “They played a vital role in raising awareness and encouraging all residents to respond to the census.”
Evansville residents can respond online by heading over to the 2020 Census webpage or by phone at 844-330-2020.
