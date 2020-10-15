Posey Co. Sheriff’s Office adopts sensory equipment kit for children

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Sheriff’s Office recently teamed up with a local mother who has made it her mission to help kids with special needs in the event of a tragedy.
A CAMSE Kit comes equipped with a weighted animal, stickers, stacking blocks, and a fidget toy among other things.
These tools can help deputies keep children with sensory challenges calm while working a scene.
Kelsey Shapker, a Posey County mother, says over the summer her four-year-old son was diagnosed with autism. Then they were almost involved in a head-on car accident.
Shapker says she got to thinking about what a child with sensory challenges may need in a tragic moment if the parents aren’t there to comfort them.
“It was just one of those light-bulb moments," Shapker said. “If my son could use this, other children could as well, and really it just kind of snowballed and here we are. I called Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham, and he said he would absolutely be willing to partner with me on this and put these in his deputies vehicles.”
Sheriff Latham says these kits were purchased with commissary money.
Shapker says she’s hoping to partner with other agencies in the near future.
