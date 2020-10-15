Posey Co. Sheriff’s Office adopts sensory equipment kit for children

By Jessica Costello | October 15, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 5:30 PM

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Sheriff’s Office recently teamed up with a local mother who has made it her mission to help kids with special needs in the event of a tragedy.

A CAMSE Kit comes equipped with a weighted animal, stickers, stacking blocks, and a fidget toy among other things.

These tools can help deputies keep children with sensory challenges calm while working a scene.

Kelsey Shapker, a Posey County mother, says over the summer her four-year-old son was diagnosed with autism. Then they were almost involved in a head-on car accident.

Shapker says she got to thinking about what a child with sensory challenges may need in a tragic moment if the parents aren’t there to comfort them.

“It was just one of those light-bulb moments," Shapker said. “If my son could use this, other children could as well, and really it just kind of snowballed and here we are. I called Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham, and he said he would absolutely be willing to partner with me on this and put these in his deputies vehicles.”

[Click her for more information on CAMSE Kit]

Sheriff Latham says these kits were purchased with commissary money.

Shapker says she’s hoping to partner with other agencies in the near future.

