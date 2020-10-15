Protests planned at USI Thursday in support of student

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two protests are planned for the USI campus Thursday, according to the student newspaper, The Shield.
The university is facing backlash after officials say a student was asked to leave campus.
That student, Seth Pressler, says it was because of his Tourettes Syndrome.
Reports from The Shield say one of those protests is happening Thursday outside of the Administration office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Another one is also planned at the same time but on the campus quad.
A petition has been put together supporting Pressler. It has more than 11,000 signatures.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.