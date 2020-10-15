4 more local Hoosiers die of coronavirus

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports Thursday 1,962 new coronavirus cases and 23 new deaths.
This brings the total in the Hoosier State to 141,212 confirmed cases and 3,632 COVID-19 related deaths.
Gov. Holcomb’s office says he tested negative for COVID-19. He was tested out of precaution after State Health Commissioner Dr. Box tested positive.
The state map shows two new deaths in Vanderburgh County, one new death in Warrick County, and one new death in Pike County.
According to the state map, there are 44 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County, 20 new cases in Warrick County, 11 new cases in Dubois County, four new cases in Perry County, two new cases in Posey County, seven new cases in Gibson County, one new case in Spencer County, and two new cases in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 5,167 cases, 48 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,265 cases, 22 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 1,774 cases, 59 deaths
- Perry Co. - 263 cases, 13 deaths
- Posey Co. - 623 cases, 3 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 770 cases, 9 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 345 cases, 6 deaths
- Pike Co. - 294 cases, 9 deaths
