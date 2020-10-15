Mattingly named NL manager of the year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some good news announced in Major League Baseball as Sporting News named Don Mattingly the National League Manager of the Year.
The Marlins manager and Evansville native led Miami to the second round of the MLB playoffs after navigating player shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mattingly guided the Marlins to a 31 and 29 regular season record and their first post-season berth since 2003 and first winning record sine 2009.
Miami swept the Cubs in the NL Wild Card round before falling to the Braves in the NL Divisional series.
