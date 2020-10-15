Jasper Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new business

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new business to the community on Thursday.
The Hair Bar in Jasper has been open for a little over a year, but because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the chamber has not been able to officially welcome the business.
On Thursday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to wish the business well.
“It means a lot to be able to be here in our current environment with the pandemic," Jasper Chamber of Commerce President Rachel Levin said. "And just that we have business owners and employees of these businesses that are willing to do whatever it takes to help the economy and keep our businesses open.”
Three more ribbon cuttings are set to take place in Jasper on Friday.
