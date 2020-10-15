Gov. Beshear honors Hawesville sailor killed at Pearl Harbor

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear says he recognizes the sacrifice of a Hawesville sailor who died on the USS Oklahoma in the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Martin Young’s remains were recently identified.
“It took a long time to get him home, but we honor the sacrifice of Navy Fireman Martin Young no less,” said Gov. Beshear. “All of our veterans and their families have earned our respect and compassion for their service.”
Young will be buried on May 15, 2021, in Lewisport, Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear will order flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Fireman 2nd Class Young on the day of his interment.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.