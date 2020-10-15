EVV named ‘2020 Indiana Airport of the Year’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) has been voted the best airport in Indiana.
The distinction comes from Aviation Indiana.
EVV officials tell 14 News that improvements to both safety and terminals, and a health accreditation helped contribute to the recognition.
“Recognition for the efforts we have made tells you that the direction you are going is the right direction," Nate Hahn, executive director of Evansville Regional Airport said. “And we have an amazing team out here at the airport, and together we can keep moving them forward and our community forward.”
As part of the recognition, the Children’s Museum of Evansville will receive a $1,000 donation from Aviation Indiana on behalf of the airport.
