Edwards Co. health officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at health center

EDWARDS CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Officials with the Edwards County Health Office are warning of a possible coronavirus exposure for those who have recently visited the Christopher Rural Health Community Center.
In a Facebook post, health officials say those who visited the health center on West Main Street in Albion between October 5 and October 25 could have been exposed to a confirmed positive case of COVID-19.
They ask if you are experiencing any symptoms to call the Edwards County Health Office at 618-445-2615 or the Wabash County Health Department at 618-878-8018.
