Authorities: Woman taken to hospital after getting hit by car in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch officials confirm a woman was hit by a car outside Leroy’s Tavern on Mount Vernon Avenue.
According to Vanderburgh County Dispatch, the accident occurred on Thursday just after 7:30 p.m.
Officials tell 14 News the woman suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital, but isn’t facing any serious injuries. They say she’s currently in stable condition.
As of now, authorities say no one has been taken into custody.
