Court stops 10-day extension of Indiana absentee ballots

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A federal appeals court says absentee ballots cast in Indiana must arrive by noon on Election Day to be counted.
The court spiked a 10-day extension ordered by a judge.
The judge had cited slow mail delivery because of the coronavirus as a reason for extending the count, if ballots were postmarked by Nov. 3. But the appeals court overturned the decision and said Indiana’s noon rule still stands.
The lawsuit was filed by Common Cause Indiana and the Indiana State Conference of the NAACP.
They said about 1,500 ballots in Marion County and 400 in Hamilton County were rejected in the primary election because they arrived after the noon deadline.
