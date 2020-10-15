Clearing with patchy frost for Friday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Light rain fell across the Tri-State on Thursday as a cold front dropped temperatures 20-degrees from their highs in the lower 80s on Wednesday. Skies will clear late Thursday night and winds will calm, allowing for scattered light frost as temperatures drop into the middle 30s. Friday will be sunny and brisk with a high of 57. Slightly warmer on Saturday as sunny skies allow temps into the middle 60s. Another weather maker arrives on Sunday and will spread more rain across the region through Monday and early Tuesday. Temperatures will rebound into the mid to upper 70s by the middle of next week.