Breezy & Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another cold front will punch through dropping temperatures into the mid-60′s after striking the lower 80′s Wednesday. Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered afternoon rain.
Patchy frost possible early Friday with temps cascading into the mid-30′s under clear skies. Sunny but cool during the day as high temps only reach the upper 50′s to 60-degrees. Scattered frost Saturday morning with lows back in the mid-30′s under clear skies. Sunny and breezy with highs remaining below normal in the lower 60′s. Sunday, mostly cloudy with some sun as temps climb slightly into the upper 60′s.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.