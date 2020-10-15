Breezy & Cooler

Patchy frost possible early Friday with temps cascading into the mid-30′s under clear skies. Sunny but cool during the day as high temps only reach the upper 50′s to 60-degrees. Scattered frost Saturday morning with lows back in the mid-30′s under clear skies. Sunny and breezy with highs remaining below normal in the lower 60′s. Sunday, mostly cloudy with some sun as temps climb slightly into the upper 60′s.