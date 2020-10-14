Illinois leaders release holiday safety plans amid COVID-19 pandemic

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - During Illinois Governor JB Pritzker weekly COVID-19 update, his team announced 2,862 new cases and 49 more coronavirus related deaths throughout the state of Illinois.
The state has now had a total of 327,605 confirmed cases along with 9,074 deaths.
Pritzker also said that all 11 regions of Illinois have seen an increase in positivity rates compared to last week’s update.
Pritzker and his team also laid out plans on how to have the upcoming holidays safely. You can read more about those small social gathering safety tips here.
You can watch the governor’s full COVID-19 press conference below.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our Illinois counties:
- Wayne County - 391 cases, 9 deaths
- White County - 214 cases, 1 death
- Wabash County - 200 cases, 4 deaths
- Edwards County - 90 cases
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.