UE faculty approves vote of no confidence

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville faculty has approved a vote of no confidence in President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz.
The full faculty passed a vote of no confidence in the President Wednesday. That vote comes just over a week after the Faculty Senate voted the same way.
The full faculty vote represents the feeling that UE’s program evaluation process doesn’t have enough faculty involvement. That’s the process that will help determine which jobs are lost as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The University of Evansville Board of Trustees has expressed its support of Pietruszkiewicz.
Pietruszkiewicz himself said he was surprised by the faculty senate vote because a process for making job cuts hasn’t been decided.
