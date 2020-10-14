Tyson Food hosting drive-thru food giveaway Wednesday

By 14 News Staff | October 14, 2020 at 7:33 AM CDT - Updated October 14 at 8:03 AM

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Tyson Foods will be hosting a drive-thru food giveaway Wednesday morning at the Henderson County Fairgrounds.

Event organizers tell us Tyson will have a trailer at the fairgrounds to pass out thousands of pounds of free chicken to families.

They say the food giveaway will start at 9 a.m. and will go until they run out of food.

Officials say there is a limit of two bags per household, and a limit of two households per vehicle.

Organizers say they will be handing out a total of 3,800 pounds of frozen chicken.

