Tyson Food hosting drive-thru food giveaway Wednesday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Tyson Foods will be hosting a drive-thru food giveaway Wednesday morning at the Henderson County Fairgrounds.
Event organizers tell us Tyson will have a trailer at the fairgrounds to pass out thousands of pounds of free chicken to families.
They say the food giveaway will start at 9 a.m. and will go until they run out of food.
Officials say there is a limit of two bags per household, and a limit of two households per vehicle.
Organizers say they will be handing out a total of 3,800 pounds of frozen chicken.
