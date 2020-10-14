Tri-State first responder departments presented with 25 AEDs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Eight Tri-State first responder groups will be presented with 25 automated external defibrillators (AEDS) from the HeartSaver program Wednesday.
The program was created by The Heart Hospital at Deaconess Gateway and Deaconess Foundation to reduce sudden death through the placement of life-saving AEDs in the Tri-State.
The AEDs will be donated to eight different departments throughout the Tri-State by HeartSaver.
Those departments include the following:
- Evansville Fire Department
- Henderson Police Department
- Boonville Police Department
- Ohio Township Volunteer Fire Department
- Gibson County Sheriff Department
- White County EMS
- New Haven Fire Department
- Ridgway Fire Department
According to Deaconess Health System officials, the HeartSaver committee has raised enough money to place 445 AEDs in schools, community centers, first responder vehicles, and other large gathering places throughout the region.
They say at least 10 lives have been saved by using HeartSaver donated AEDs.
