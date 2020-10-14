Semi driver killed in Hopkins Co. crash

By Jill Lyman | October 14, 2020 at 9:08 AM CDT - Updated October 14 at 9:08 AM

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they were called just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night to a deadly crash involving a semi truck.

Troopers say 55-year-old Jesse Steven Gott, of Dexter, Mo., was driving the truck southbound on I-69 near mile marker 101.

They say he crossed the median and both northbound lanes, then hit a guardrail and the concrete bridge end of the Wells Road overpass, before overturning several times.

Troopers say Gott died at the scene.

