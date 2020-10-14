Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights aims to be safe, socially distanced event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As final preparations are being made for this year’s Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights, Easterseals is making a a couple of exciting announcements.
Easterseals announced a couple of minor changes to their 27th annual Fantasy of Lights, which helps funds therapy for local adults and children.
On Wednesday, they introduced a new touch-less ticketing system that families can purchase advanced admission online.
Volunteers will answers nightly health screen questions, have their temperatures taken, and will be required to social distance and wear masks.
This year’s show will have 65 different displays - the most they’ve ever had.
Organizers say that they’re happy that COVID-19 hasn’t forced them to cancel this event.
“Our displays will be up," Easterseals CEO Kelly Schneider said. "Families can come through safely, and can enjoy these displays just like they always do, and know that they are going to support a great cause in Easterseals.”
Easterseals also broke ground for a new storage facility built near Garvin Park.
They normally have trouble finding donated storage spaces that can fit their 20-feet-tall light displays.
The facility will be built next door to the International Union of Painters & Allied Trades Local 156, and will be ready to store the light displays once Fantasy of Lights ends in January.
