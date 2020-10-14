Red Cross looking for disaster volunteers to help with powerful hurricane season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The powerful hurricane season has impacted thousands across the south this year.
To help out, the American Red Cross is looking for disaster volunteers.
Officials say since June, more than 100 volunteers from the Indiana region have stepped up to help, but they need even more volunteers to help.
They’re looking to quickly teach basic response and recovery skills and deploy volunteers to disaster areas.
Officials say volunteers have to be willing to be gone for two weeks, live in a communal space, and work long days, six to seven days a week.
To get involved, you can head over to the American Red Cross’s website.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.