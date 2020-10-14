Owensboro hosting geocaching event in 2021

By 14 News Staff | October 14, 2020 at 6:26 AM CDT - Updated October 14 at 6:26 AM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro is set to host one of the biggest events of its kind in 2021.

Officials tell us on Memorial Day next year, a midwest geocaching event will take place in Yellow Creek Park.

Geocaching involves using a GPS device if find items hidden within a certain location, such as a park.

We’re told next year’s event will feature plenty to find and space for everybody to safely distance themselves.

Officials also tell us they believe the event will bring in more than $250,000 to the local economy.

For those looking to get into geocaching before the next year’s event, there is a self-guided trail along Smothers Park.

