OPS employee named in national top 35 PR professionals list

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools' Public Information Officer, Jared Revlett, has been named as one of the Top 35 School PR Professionals Under 35 by the National School Public Relations Association.
The NSPRA 35 Under 35 program recognizes young professional members who are making a difference for their school districts or education-related employers.
This year marks the fifth NSPRA class of 35 Under 35.
“I am humbled and honored to receive this award from the national organization,” said Revlett. “When I got involved with the Kentucky chapter of the School Public Relations Association, I had no idea how valuable those partnerships would be for me, especially as our district navigated the COVID pandemic. I could not have earned this award without the partnerships both locally and statewide, but also with districts across the country as well.”
Revlett was the only honoree from Kentucky this year.
The 35 Under 35 honorees will be presented with their award at the National School Public Relations Conference in New Orleans this summer.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.