Muhlenberg Co. football game canceled this week due to COVID-19

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County High School has officially canceled Friday night’s game against Breckinridge County due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.
This is according to the Josh Mackey, the voice of the Mustangs.
Muhlenberg County entered the “red zone" on Tuesday for their incidence rate.
According to the state, this means the county’s average daily case rate per 100,000 people over a seven-day period has reached critical levels. Muhlenberg County’s daily case incident rate is currently at 25.2.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.