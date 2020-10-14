$100 million in Lloyd Expressway improvements getting underway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Transportation officials say work is starting on an effort known as “TheLloyd4U.”
They say it includes more than a dozen improvement projects worth more than $100 million along the Lloyd Expressway.
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says the plan is to make the Lloyd more efficient and safer for drivers.
An announcement to provide a project overview is set for Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
You’ll be able to see it here.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, Commissioner Ben Shoulders, and INDOT Deputy Commissioner Rusty Fowler will be there for the event.
