Miner killed in accident at Warrior’s Cardinal Mine

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway after the death of a miner at Cardinal Mine.
According to a statement from Warrior LLC, a miner at Cardinal Mine in Madisonville died Tuesday after being hit by a piece of mobile equipment.
Company officials say the miner was injured after being struck by that piece of equipment around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday.
They say co-workers immediately started to perform first aid on the injured miner and continued during the transport to the surface.
Once at the surface, the miner was attended to by local first responders.
Officials with Cardinal Mine say efforts to resuscitate the miner were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.
They say state and federal agencies were notified of the incident and investigations by those agencies, along with Warrior Coal, LLC, are currently ongoing.
