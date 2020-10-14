Henderson Co. Schools go virtual due to positive COVID-19 cases

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The rise in cases of coronavirus is having a major impact on schools in our area. Some have had to switch from in-person to other models due to positive cases.
School officials at Henderson County Schools tell us they are working around the clock to bring in information and get it out to both families and the state when it comes to COVID-19 cases. The information they collect determines if a school goes virtual.
This information goes to their school’s COVID-19 dashboard and it’s also information that the state of Kentucky is using for their own dashboard.
Originally, the school district was looking at COVID-19 cases every Thursday to make their decision on how schools will be handled for the following week, but they tell us last week was different.
“Last week was a little different because we had data on Thursday, but we also had an increase on Friday, so much that we had a press conference here locally, so we wanted to use all that information and data, to inform our decision," said Henderson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Bob Lawson.
At last check, Henderson County Schools has 19 total active cases and 14 active hybrid student cases. In all, the district has seen 48 cases since September 8.
Henderson County Schools aren’t the only ones going virtual, so are Mt. Vernon Schools.
Officials say they’ll be online for the next two weeks due to staff quarantines and lack of substitutes. Students will return to in-person classes on Monday, October 26.
