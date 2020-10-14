Groundbreaking held for new building at North Warrick Industrial Park

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Redevelopment Commission, Success Warrick County and Woodward Commercial Realty announced Wednesday the construction of a 100,000 sq. ft. shell building in the North Warrick Industrial Park.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held late Wednesday morning.
The North Warrick Industrial Park, near Elberfeld, is already home to North American Lighting and Pepsi.
The industrial park is located at the junction of I-69 and I-64.
“This is a very exciting project for Warrick County. The North Warrick Industrial Park (NWIP) is OPEN FOR BUSINESS with available land, onsite utilities, and now a customizable shell building” said Steve Roelle, Executive Director for Warrick County Economic Development. “An industrial shell building allows us to responds to companies and projects looking to land in Southwest Indiana immediately as we work to bring projects, investment and quality jobs to our community.”
Once completed, the new shell building will be ready for a company looking for a pre-built facility.
The surrounding lots also provide space for a future tenant to expand their operations.
