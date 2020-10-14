Green River District reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 54 cases; Hopkins Co. up 40 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Wednesday, The Green River District Health Department reported (GRDHD) two new COVID-19 deaths and 54 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 24 are in Henderson County, 10 are in Daviess County, seven are in Union County, six are in Webster County, three are in Hancock County, and there are two new cases in both McLean and Ohio counties.
Health officials say the new COVID-19 related deaths were a resident of Henderson County and a resident of Webster County.
The Green River District has now seen a total of 4,257 confirmed cases and 3,389 recoveries.
The Hopkins County COVID-19 dashboard showed 40 new cases Wednesday. They have had a total of 869 cases all time and 611 recoveries.
Right now, more than half a dozen western Kentucky counties are in the state’s red zone. That includes Ohio, Muhlenberg, which went red Tuesday.
Those counties now join others, including Union, Webster, Hopkins and Henderson counties.
Henderson County currently has the highest incident rate within our western Kentucky viewing area.
Henderson Mayor Steve Austin is urging those living there to take action, so they can slow the spread of the virus.
Redbanks in Henderson has also been dealing with an outbreak of cases. Officials tell us they’ve been working tirelessly to care for their patients.
As of Tuesday, state numbers show a total of 22 deaths at the facility have been attributed to COVID-19.
Redbanks officials said Tuesday they have 28 active residents and 40 active staff cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,696 cases, 24 deaths, 1,441 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 891 cases, 12 deaths, 786 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 869 cases, 39 deaths, 611 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 551 cases, 9 death, 462 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,104 cases, 22 deaths, 767 recovered
- Webster Co. - 255 cases, 4 death, 195 recovered
- McLean Co. - 116 cases, 2 death, 90 recovered
- Union Co. - 435 cases, 5 death, 355 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 100 cases, 1 death, 79 recovered
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.