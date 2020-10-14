Evansville Police K-9 Axel has died

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc. has announced the untimely passing of EPD K9 Axel.
They say K9 Axel served the City of Evansville faithfully for eight years alongside his best friend and dad, Officer Zach Elfreich.
The association says K9 Axel competed in many regional and national events during his time of service and either won or came in the top 20 in every single one of them.
They say he was Top Dog for the USPCA Region 5 several times throughout his career.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.