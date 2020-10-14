Evansville Parks & Rec postpones adult indoor sporting events due to rising COVID-19 cases

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Evansville’s Department of Parks and Recreation announced that they will be postponing all adult indoor sporting events due to rising COVID-19 cases.
To help slow the spread, officials say the postponement of these events will be in place throughout the duration of Mayor Winnecke’s Executive order that is set to start on Monday, October 19.
The indoor sporting events that will be postponed include:
- Indoor volleyball
- Pickleball
- Shuffleboard
- Table Tennis
- Adult hockey at Swonder Ice Arena
Park officials say they will continue to monitor the daily COVID-19 cases and will post updates on their social media pages.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.