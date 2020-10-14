EPD: 2 drivers hurt in wrong-way crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were hurt in a wrong-way crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway.
It happened just after 1 Wednesday morning in the eastbound lanes on a stretch near Waterworks Road.
It took crews several hours to investigate and clear the accident scene.
Police say they believe a car was heading the wrong way and hit another car.
Officers say both drivers had to be cut out of the cars and taken to the hospital.
Three cars in total were involved. A passenger was also taken to the hospital to be checked out.
The driver of the third car didn’t appear to be hurt.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.