EPD: Box truck hits 5 vehicles on US 41, driver runs from scene

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Dispatch tells 14 News there are six vehicles involved in a crash.
Dispatch says the crash happened at US 41 and Lynch Road just before 9 p.m.
According to the Evansville Police Department, a box truck driver hit five vehicles and left the scene. They say they are still looking for the driver at this time.
EPD says they contacted the company that owns the box truck.
Our crew on the scene says there are no serious injuries, but US 41 is down to one lane.
This is a story we will continue to follow.
