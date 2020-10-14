Diamond Galleria gives over $20k in charity summit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One tri-state jeweler made a lot of local nonprofits happy earlier Wednesday.
The Diamond Galleria hosted a charity summit to present checks to more than a dozen charities Wednesday afternoon.
Owner Bert Wheat distributed more than $20,000 from the Galleria’s ‘5 plus 5 equals Love’ program. Nonprofits like CASA, Chemo Buddies, Gilda’s Club, It Takes a Village, and the YWCA all received donations.
The Galleria says they’re happy to give help to these nonprofits during a time where COVID has made any fundraising hard.
“You know, they need every dime that they can get right now with the economy and COVID in effect,” said Wheat.
Since 2019, Diamond Galleria says they have donated over $220,000 to area nonprofits.
