Daviess Co. monument relocation meeting set for Wed.
By 14 News Staff | October 14, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT - Updated October 14 at 6:17 AM

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Monument Relocation Committee is set to meet again Wednesday evening.

The members have been meeting virtually to discuss due to COVID-19.

The committee is deciding where a confederate statue that sits on the Daviess County Court House lawn will move to.

They’re expected to find a new location for the monument by early March of 2021.

That meeting can be viewed on the Daviess County Fiscal Court’s Facebook page starting at 4:30 p.m.

