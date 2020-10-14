Daviess Co. monument relocation meeting set for Wed.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Monument Relocation Committee is set to meet again Wednesday evening.
The members have been meeting virtually to discuss due to COVID-19.
The committee is deciding where a confederate statue that sits on the Daviess County Court House lawn will move to.
They’re expected to find a new location for the monument by early March of 2021.
That meeting can be viewed on the Daviess County Fiscal Court’s Facebook page starting at 4:30 p.m.
