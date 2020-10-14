Cooler temps, light rain possible

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Windy and dry conditions across the Tri-State on Wednesday elevated the fire risk. A fast-moving cold front may trigger some light rain or showers early Thursday morning, otherwise, skies will clear again and we’ll see sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s. Friday will be sunny and brisk with a high of 58. Saturday will also be sunny with highs in the middle 60s. A couple of weather systems will scoot through on Sunday and Monday with scattered showers possible. Temperatures will remain below normal for this time of year. Normal high/lows 71/46