Breezy & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Less foggy this morning as temps drop into the mid-40′s under clear skies. Sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps will ascend into the upper 70′s to 80. Winds gusting 15 to 25 miles this afternoon along with low humidity.
A sharper cold front will punch through Thursday dropping temperatures will be into the mid-60′s. Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered afternoon rain. After sinking into the upper 30′s Friday morning, high temps will only manage to reach the upper 50′s Friday under sunny skies.
High temps will remain below normal through the weekend as temperatures reach the lower 60′s under partly to mostly sunny skies.
